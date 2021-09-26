County budget flusters agency

A requested $4,338 increase for the local Purdue Extension office was a casualty as Allen County Council members looked at how to cut more than $5 million from multiple department proposals.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, the lone Democrat on County Council, said during the Sept. 16 budget hearing that she could not understand the clear opposition from some members. The struggle between the council and the extension office is one she has seen year after year.

“I don't know if it's personal that we go through this every year, but I hate that you have to deal with this today,” Curry-Campbell said to James Wolff, the extension's director.

Councilman Tom Harris leaned back in his chair and shook his head as the councilwoman said it seemed personal. He asked Wolff questions regarding whether the $4,338 difference could be found elsewhere in the department's budget or from Purdue University.

The proposed increase of a 3% salary increase for Allen County Purdue Extension employees and would match the raise the council approved for county employees. Extension employees are paid by Purdue University, but the county then pays Purdue a contractual annual fee.

Wolff's request is 3% of the county's contractual fee from last year. Harris said it seemed like Purdue was trying to pass the burden of pay raises onto local taxpayers.

Wolff explained that Purdue does not fund the extension but is required by federal mandate to partner with it. The extension's funding is exclusively from federal, state and local governments.

County Council members have pressed the Allen County extension in past years to find its own money for increases in the contractual fee or expanding programing. Because of that, Wolff said Allen County is the only county extension in the state that charges user fees for services.

The extension has five educators and six additional Purdue staff in the Allen County office. It also brings in specialists and educators from across the state, and has about 600 volunteers.

Wolff said Allen County Purdue Extension offers educational services that include various workshops, certificates that can further employment and information that can show people how to live healthier lives.

“When we look at the situations we are in now and what extension provides, it really provides that alternate form of education that can really help you on a daily basis within your life,” Wolff said last week.

The extension now charges fees for services such as soil samples and workshops, which helps reduce budget requests in areas such as office supplies. However, Wolff said the extension is not allowed to use service fees for salaries and the contractual fee.

Either way, Wolff said, the increase affects taxpayers.

“If we don't get the payment here, I have to increase my fees,” Wolff said at the budget hearing.

When it was time for the County Council to make cuts to the appeal requests, the Purdue Extension was one of the first to go after appeals for three departments – the Building Maintenance Department, Consolidated Communication Partnership Department and the surveyor's office – weren't approved. In those cases, the council pointed out other funds that could be moved around to cover the budget increases they sought.

Harris started his final comments on the extension by saying his opposition is not personal, as Curry-Campbell implied. He said the council challenges the extension to find new revenue sources each year to cover what he called small increases.

“They systematically, traditionally, every year, come back,” he said. “I just don't know that it's OK, every year, to have an appeal.”

The request failed after council members Chris Spaulding, Kyle Kerley and Harris voted against it.

The county budget is expected to be adopted Oct. 21.

dfilchak@jg.net