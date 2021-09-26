Festival honors Korean culture

Throughout the afternoon Saturday, Jeong-il Cho handed out slips of paper adorned with visitors’ names, written in Korean calligraphy.

It was a way to help promote the Fort Wayne community’s diversity, she said.

“We are all very diverse, and learning about each other, that’s the main core,” said Cho, an associate professor of special education at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Cho, whose sons also volunteered Saturday, was seated at one of two booths promoting “Hangeul,” the Korean alphabet established in 1443.

Cho and others were volunteering as part of the fourth annual Fort Wayne Korea Festival, held this year at First Presbyterian Church downtown.

The event was scaled down somewhat, said Brian An, the festival’s communications director. Many of Saturday’s volunteers were members of First Presbyterian Church’s Korean congregation, he added.

Guests streamed into and around the church, indulging in “Hansik” – traditional Korean cuisine – and taking photos wearing traditional Korean clothing called “Hanbok.”

Families were also encouraged to paint their own ceremonial Korean masks and, in a small church courtyard along Wayne Street near the Allen County Public Library, performers and visitors laughed and cheered as groups of teens and young adults performed dance moves made popular by major Korean Pop, or K-Pop, musical groups.

To cap the afternoon, the festival hosted a K-Pop dance competition, featuring 10 individual or group performances.

Global interest in Korean culture, particularly K-Pop and Korean drama films, has increased over the past several years, An said. That interest has only grown over the past year, he added, as the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world. Netflix, for example, has added dozens of new Korean dramas to its library. The streaming giant announced this year it planned to spend $500 million on South Korean media in 2021.

Eric Roschuni and his wife, Shio, have been fans of K-Pop and Korean dramas for years. It’s been fun, they said, to experience the groundswell of interest those genres have seen recently.

“Half the television we watch is Korean dramas,” Eric Roschuni said, laughing. “We’re here because we love the culture.”

That interest, An said, has been a great way to open a door for people who may not otherwise have had much exposure to Korean culture.

“That’s a really great attention-getter and then people get into Korean food, Korean history, Korean culture,” he said.

It’s exciting, Shio Roschuni said, to see the yearly festival grow. She and her husband attended last year as well. The Korean population is relatively small in northeast Indiana, she said, and a yearly cultural gathering like the Korea Festival can be a great way to connect with other Korean families.

The fact that Indiana has so few Korean communities, An said, is partly why it’s important to bring Korean culture to the community at large. An and his family moved to the United States in 2007, when he was in fifth grade. An said spreading his family’s culture is a personal passion.

Although Fort Wayne isn’t like larger cities such as New York or Los Angeles, Cho said the community is incredibly diverse “and we’re all learning about each other.” Festivals like Saturday’s are all about fostering that sense of learning, she said.

An said he hopes those who visited Saturday came away with a better understanding of Korean culture. He added that each year he emphasizes the need to celebrate diversity and “learn from each others’ differences and backgrounds.”

“You might have one idea about Korea, but come here with an open mind. There’s a lot more to Korea that you haven’t heard about,” he said. “It’s not just about K-Pop, it’s not just about the Korean War. ... The great thing about diversity is learning from our differences and learning something new.”