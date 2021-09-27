The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Sep 27

    VANCE AVENUE

    Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Thursday.

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

    SWINNEY AVENUE

    Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

    HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

    Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.

    FLAUGH ROAD 

    Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through the end of November.  

