Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Sep 27
VANCE AVENUE
Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Thursday.
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.
SWINNEY AVENUE
Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.
HESSEN CASSEL ROAD
Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.
FLAUGH ROAD
Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through the end of November.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story