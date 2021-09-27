FWCS reaches contract agreement with teachers

Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders tonight praised a proposed contract calling for 4% teacher pay raises this academic year and next.

Depending on how educators progress on the salary schedule, some could even see a total 14% increase, officials said. That's based on a teacher's evaluation and education level.

Superintendent Mark Daniel told the board the salary increases are overdue.

"We're now competing for teachers not just across the state but across the Midwest," he said. "If we're not competitive, it will be hard to fill those positions. I think this should be a loud gong saying, you know, Fort Wayne Community Schools appreciates the work our teachers do."

The board is slated to hear public comment and vote on the proposed contract on Oct. 25. The document is available on the district's website, www.fortwayneschools.org.

The Fort Wayne Education Association ratified the agreement Friday, said Sandra Vohs, union president. She noted it was well received.

