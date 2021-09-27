Local organizations offer voter registration help

Five local nonpartisan organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne and local NAACP, are making a push starting Tuesday to promote voting and civic engagement.

Along with the League and the Fort Wayne NAACP Branch 3049, the Fort Wayne Urban League, Fort Wayne Chapter of The Links Incorporated and Women United for Progress Allen County will provide voter registration opportunities this week in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, which is Tuesday.

“Each year, millions of eligible voters are unable to cast a ballot due to problems with voter registration; such as a missed registration deadline or outdated registration information,” a news release said.

Along with registering, residents are encouraged to make sure they are “vote ready” by educating themselves about the candidates, options for casting a ballot before Election Day, their polling location and voter ID requirements.

Voters can check their status online at indianavoters.in.gov

For those who need help to register, the following opportunities are offered:

* League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Purdue Fort Wayne, Helmke Library, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.

* Women United for Progress of Allen County: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Adams Township Trustee office, 120 Lincoln Highway, New Haven.

* Fort Wayne Urban League: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the corner of McKinney Street and South Anthony Boulevard

* The Links Incorporated: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Pavilion Enterprises, 936 Oxford St.

* Fort Wayne NAACP: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Anthony Medical Center, 5717 S. Anthony Blvd.