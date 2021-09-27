Storm drains have their day

Aubrie Lamb got an unwanted addition to her mural outside the Friendly Fox in southwest Fort Wayne – tire marks.

Lamb recounted the mishap Sunday after a recognition ceremony in the Promenade Park pavilion for the more than 30 artists who created murals on concrete near storm drains in each of Fort Wayne's quadrants plus downtown.

Elsewhere in Promenade Park, musicians performed along the riverfront, people gathered for storytelling by the Allen County Public Library, children played games and Friendly the Otter – the Clean Drains Fort Wayne mascot – strolled the grounds.

Together, the activities made up the Clean Drains Fort Wayne Fest, which coincided with World Rivers Day.

Sponsored by Friends of the Rivers, the four-hour event was part of a three-year collaboration with Fort Wayne City Utilities to protect the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers by keeping trash, debris, chemicals and other pollutants out of storm drains and waterways.

These items can hamper the rivers' recreational use as well as wildlife habitats, said Nancy Stewart, co-chairwoman of Friends of the Rivers' Clean Drains Fort Wayne.

“We have over 29,000 drains in the city of Fort Wayne,” Stewart said, “and it all goes into our rivers.”

Even yard waste, such as leaves and grass clippings, can put extra demand on the rivers when it slips through the drains, said Jennifer Lash of Fort Wayne City Utilities.

“They don't need any more nutrients,” Lash said.

A welcome table near Superior and Harrison streets offered information about ways neighborhoods and schools can be good drain stewards.

One program involves marking storm drains with medallions. The program is rising in popularity, Lash said, noting five neighborhoods have signed on this year compared to the usual one – if that.

Stewart expects the mural project will only help the message that only rainwater should enter storm drains.

“We can look forward to more storm drain murals next year,” she said.

Barbara Thexton, a retired Fort Wayne Community Schools art teacher, got involved because the task sounded fun.

“And it was,” she said.

Thexton designed a frog sitting on a lily pad for a drain at Wells and Second streets. Her daughter Winnie Zeliger executed her vision.

“It doesn't look exactly like my mom's design,” said Zeliger, who also painted a mural at Creighton and Fairfield streets.

“The spirit of it is there,” Thexton said.

Lamb said she fielded questions about the art project as she painted an abstract image evoking waves at Foster Parkway and South Wayne Avenue. The design incorporated the phrase, “Only rain in the drain.”

As for those tire tracks that appeared when she was half finished? She got more paint and covered them up.

“I couldn't get the tire marks off,” Lamb said.

