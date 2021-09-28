Fort Wayne/ Allen County

Veterans invited to Banks event

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, is inviting veterans and their loved ones to an open house from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the event at Orchid Event Hall, 11508 Lincoln Hwy East, New Haven.

VA officials will provide information on services and programs for veterans and their families.

In addition, elder law attorney Charles Backs and various health care specialists will discuss programs either tailored or limited to veterans, a Monday news release said.

Refreshments will be provided.

Trick-or-treating Oct. 31 in city

Trick-or-treating hours have been set for this year in Fort Wayne. Halloween will fall on a Sunday night.

The city police department said the hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The department said it will work with the Allen County Health Department on COVID-19 guidelines for trick-or-treating that will be announced.

Amani receives $50,000 grant

Amani Family Services has received a $50,000 grant from St. Joseph Community Health Foundation to help develop a multicultural family justice center.

Amani's board of directors approved the creation of the family justice center this year as part of its 2021-24 strategic plan, a Monday news release said.

Amani Family Services, which provides care to immigrants and refugees who are survivors of crime, will join more than 100 family justice centers and multiagency models in the U.S.

– Journal Gazette