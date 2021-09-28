Local woman charged with prostituting teen daughter

A 46-year-old local woman has been charged with prostituting her 16-year-old daughter for drugs and money.

Brandy Treace, of the 2300 block of Eby Avenue, was charged today with promotion of child sexual trafficking, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect of a dependent.

Detective R. Jackson of the Fort Wayne Police Department tracked text messages from early March 2020 through April 2020 revealing the extent of Treace's dependency on her daughter’s illicit activities, court documents said.

In one text message, the teenager told her mother she’d be home "after this play," slang for performing a sexual act for money. The Journal Gazette typically doesn't publish the names of victims.

In another text, the girl was coached by Treace after she told her mother she didn’t want to have sex with a man they called "D" who supplied the two with crack cocaine, court documents said.

Treace told police she knew the activities she engaged in with her daughter were inappropriate.

A warrant was issued for her arrest.

jduffy@jg.net