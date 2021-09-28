Organizations promoting civic engagement, voting

Five local nonpartisan organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne and local NAACP, are making a push starting today to promote voting and civic engagement.

The Fort Wayne Urban League, Fort Wayne Chapter of The Links Incorporated and Women United for Progress Allen County will also provide voter registration opportunities this week in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, which is today.

“Each year, millions of eligible voters are unable to cast a ballot due to problems with voter registration; such as a missed registration deadline or outdated registration information,” a release said.

Along with registering, residents are encouraged to make sure they are “vote ready” by educating themselves about the candidates, options for casting a ballot before Election Day, their polling location and voter ID requirements.

Voters can check their status at indianavoters.in.gov

For those who need help to register, the following opportunities are offered:

Today

• League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Purdue Fort Wayne, Helmke Library, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.

• Women United for Progress of Allen County: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Adams Township Trustee office, 120 Lincoln Highway, New Haven.

• Fort Wayne Urban League: 4 to 6 p.m., at McKinney Street and South Anthony Boulevard.

Today, Thursday

• The Links Incorporated: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pavilion Enterprises, 936 Oxford St.

Wednesday

• Fort Wayne NAACP: 4 to 7 p.m., Anthony Medical Center, 5717 S. Anthony Blvd.