Outgoing Coliseum chief celebrated

Randy Brown is looking forward to gardening.

And winemaking.

And although he retires Friday after more than three decades with one of the largest venues in northeast Indiana, Brown will occasionally still be active in the industry.

“I'm somebody who has to keep busy,” Brown said during a brief telephone interview Monday, less than two hours before staff, friends and community supporters showed up at Memorial Coliseum's Conference Center to celebrate his career.

Brown's 97-year-old mother, Ruth, flew in from Raleigh, North Carolina, to be with him for the event.

Brown, 65, told the Coliseum's board in mid-June he would retire Friday as executive vice president and general manager. He has been with the venue 33 years, most of that time as the facility's leader.

The upbeat, energetic executive said he planned to retire last year but remained on the job after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended the economy and forced countless cancellations of revenue-generating events.

During the June meeting, Brown also said the Coliseum could see a more than $4 million loss this year. Monday afternoon, he was optimistic event booking will return to normal next year – with some pickup yet before 2021 ends.

“We're just going to keep our fingers crossed that '22 is going to be a better year,” he said.

A national search was launched to find a successor, and Brown said “good progress” is being made. An announcement could come in November or December.

In the interim, the Coliseum has four vice presidents, including one for sales and one for finance, to oversee the facility. Brown said there are two internal candidates in the running for his job but declined to disclose those names.

Although the pandemic's turmoil is still fresh, Brown prefers to take a longer, fonder view of his years at the Coliseum's helm and the venue's development.

“I take great pride in what we've done in this complex,” he said.

Multimillion-dollar expansion projects under Brown's leadership have included the conference center, remodeling of luxury suites and more dedicated space for security.

Probably the largest event the Coliseum hosted under Brown's leadership was the November 2018 President Donald Trump rally just before the mid-term elections. Because some of the crowd was outdoors, precise numbers were difficult to gauge, Brown said. One Journal Gazette report about the event estimated more than 10,000 attended.

The Coliseum has hosted conferences, annual farm and trade shows, and concerts with big-ticket names such as Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson. It has been the home ice for the Komets, the local hockey franchise, and home court for Mad Ants basketball, among others.

The Coliseum has ranked well on various lists, such as being among the top 200 arena venues worldwide based on 2019 ticket sales, according to the Pollstar concert industry publication.

Although Brown is bidding farewell to Coliseum leadership, he'll remain in touch with many of the industry connections he has cultivated, including through the International Association of Venue Managers. He might even do some consulting on a contractual basis for some colleagues with upcoming construction projects.

The Allen County Council unanimously adopted a resolution Sept. 16 to formally thank Brown.

“Everybody does the expression, 'raise the roof,'” Thomas Harris said. “You owned that, man. You actually raised the roof.”

Brown reminisced with board members about how far the Coliseum has come since he began as an event manager in 1988. At that time, the expo hall was under construction.

“(The Coliseum) went from being tired when I started – to today it's state of the art,” Brown said. “It's a facility we can all be proud of – the community can be proud of.”

