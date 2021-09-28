Parkview reopens vaccine clinic

Parkview Health has reopened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, officials said Monday.

Other Fort Wayne area locations and organizations also are offering immunization options.

Parkview's announcement came as 98 more Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19. The update from the local health department raised the number of total confirmed cases for the county to 54,616. Allen County has also reported 756 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health's dashboard Monday showed 1,724 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 954,230 confirmed cases. No new deaths were added to the Indiana's total of 14,980.

The local NAACP said Monday it plans a 3 p.m. news conference today at its office to increase awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine and getting flu shots.

Parkview said it will offer booster shots to individuals who meet new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and also immunize those who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are at highest risk for COVID-19 qualify for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot to help increase their protection against the novel coronavirus. Eligibility includes people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, people aged 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19.

At this time, booster shots are not authorized for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Parkview Mirro Center clinic is scheduled to be open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but hours might change, subject to demand.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made at ourshot.in.gov or calling 211, a news release said. Walk-ins are accepted but those appointments will be subject to availability.

When registering for a booster shot, individuals will be asked to attest they meet eligibility guidelines, and they should take their COVID-19 vaccination card to the appointment.

The Mirro Center clinic will also continue to offer the initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series for those who have not yet been vaccinated. The vaccine is free and available to anyone ages 12 and older.

The NAACP Branch 3049 of Fort Wayne and Allen County has joined with several local organizations and Super Shot to offer flu and COVID vaccines to residents.

The shots will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Anthony Wayne Medical Center, 5717 S. Anthony Blvd., Suite 800, a news release said.

The NAACP is hosting the event with Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority Inc. (Zeta Eta), the Fort Wayne Ten Point Coalition and the MLK Club Inc.

Super Shot will provide flu vaccines to people 6 months of age and older, and COVID vaccines to people 12 and older. Super Shot will provide the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine; the second shot will be given Oct. 20, at the same location.

In the region, the state health department also announced Monday it will have a mobile drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and testing site noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Kenney Park in Ligonier. No appointments are necessary.