Priest accused of sexual misconduct with two victims

Two victims, one of whom was a minor at the time, were affected by the alleged sexual misconduct of Father David Huneck, a diocese official said today.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese said during a news conference today said diocese staff immediately conducted a preliminary investigation and then reported the “credible allegations” to the Department of Child Services.

Huneck was a pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City and one of the chaplains at Bishop Dwenger High School. The 2008 Bishop Dwenger graduate was ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 2018.

The victims’ allegations were sent to the Columbia City Police Department. Huneck has resigned from his positions, and he was removed from "all public priestly ministry," Rhoades said.

Rhoades said the allegations were "shocking," in part because the alleged crimes took place in the last few years. Typically, victims who have come forward report incidents that happened 30 years prior, Rhoades said as an example.

Rhoades encouraged any other victims of sexual abuse to report it to law enforcement or the diocese, which will then report it to the police. He said he doesn't know of anyone else affected in this case.

