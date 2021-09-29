3 southeast nonprofits to receive Ruoff grants

Ruoff Mortgage is donating $300,000 to three Fort Wayne nonprofit organizations that focus on developing and advancing the city's southeast side.

HealthVisions Midwest, Fort Wayne Urban League and Bridge of Grace will each receive $100,000 to strengthen programs to help residents and businesses in southeast ZIP codes, officials said Tuesday.

Mark Music, Ruoff's president and CEO, said his company is interested in “delivering real value” to all of Fort Wayne. The southeast side, however, has historically been overlooked but “is an important part of our community with so much unlocked potential,” he said.

Over the past 12 months, the local mortgage lender has donated and invested more than $650,000 to organizations that support economic growth and well-being of the southeast side, a news release said.

Along with HealthVisions Midwest, Fort Wayne Urban League and Bridge of Grace, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and United Front have received funding for diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“We want to play a role in seeing southeast neighborhoods foster a greater sense of well-being, and increased homeownership can be foundational stepping stones towards that becoming reality,” Music said in a statement. “The opportunity for progress is huge, and the time is now.”

Sharon Tubbs, director of HealthVisions Midwest, said the organization appreciates the generous support. The money will help southeast-side residents overcome obstacles to living healthy lives, she said.

HealthVisions expects to use much of the grant for its Wellness Initiative to expand services to address physical health as well as “social and environmental factors that affect health and wholeness,” Tubbs said in a statement.

In March, Ruoff said it planned to create 700 new jobs by the end of next year.

This month, the residential mortgage company confirmed it was considering a site at 6411 Bass Road in Aboite Township for a new headquarters. No information on that project was available Tuesday.

