VANCE AVENUE

Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Thursday.

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

SWINNEY AVENUE

Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.