District division of city at issue

INDIANAPOLIS – A fractured Fort Wayne continues to be a key issue in the proposed Senate redistricting map – with possible amendments coming Thursday.

The Senate Elections committee slightly tweaked Marion County Senate districts Tuesday before voting the redistricting bill out of committee, 7-2. Republicans drew the maps, and all GOP members supported the bill.

House Bill 1581 – which contains new boundary lines for the 100 House districts, 50 Senate districts and nine congressional seats – is up for amendment by the full Senate on Thursday.

One amendment that will be offered by Democrats is to consolidate the city of Fort Wayne.

The current proposed map splits the city into four Senate districts and was cited as a prime example of cracking, which is diluting minority voices by splitting them into several different areas.

Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp said the city has enough population to contain two entire Senate districts – “but instead, they chopped us up into four.”

The district Camp would live in runs from south Fort Wayne all the way to Jay County.

Camp said two of the four senators representing Fort Wayne will likely live outside the county because the majority of those two districts stretch into other parts of northeast Indiana.

And it's not just Fort Wayne.

“The Senate maps are incredibly ruthless in how they divided up urban areas,” Camp said.

For example, the map would split West Lafayette and Lafayette into two districts. Camp acknowledged they are technically two cities, but they operate as one and are a clear community of interest. The proposed Senate map also splits Evansville.

Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, shares Camp's concerns.

“I am frustrated that a last-minute amendment was filed to shuffle around voters in Marion County under the guise of listening to public feedback and not address the egregious concerns of what is happening in the Fort Wayne area and other areas around the state,” Ford said.

