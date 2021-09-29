Hines encourages seniors to get booster shots

One councilman encouraged people to get vaccinated Tuesday during his closing comments at the Fort Wayne City Council meeting.

Hines, D-at large, has been on council for more than 20 years. He recognized himself as above the age of 65 and said he is getting a Pfizer booster vaccination shot soon at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation.

"I encourage anyone else who is eligible to consider taking that said booster shot," he said.

The Pfizer booster vaccine is now available for people over the age of 65, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults who live or work in high-risk settings.

