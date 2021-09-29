Local health agency to get Rescue funds

Neighborhood Health Clinic in Fort Wayne will benefit from more than $700,000 as one of the recipients of more than $19.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced the funding to 27 health centers in Indiana to expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities.

Recipients may also use the funding to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, buy mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or build facilities so they are better equipped for future public health challenges.

Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, said health centers are lifelines for many of the most vulnerable families across the country.

More than 91% of the almost 29 million health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and almost 63% are racial/ethnic minorities.

“Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we're modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19,” Becerra said in a statement. “This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination – all with an eye towards advancing equity.”

Neighborhood Health Clinic will receive $712,000. Officials were not available late Tuesday to comment on how the money might be spent.