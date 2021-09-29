Priest's alleged actions 'shocking'

Two victims, one of whom was a minor at the time, were affected by the alleged sexual misconduct of the Rev. David Huneck, a diocese official said Tuesday.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese said the diocese's staff immediately conducted a preliminary investigation and then reported the “credible allegations” to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Huneck was the pastor at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City and one of the chaplains at Bishop Dwenger High School. The 2008 Bishop Dwenger graduate was ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 2018.

The victims' allegations were sent to the Columbia City Police Department. Huneck has resigned from his positions and he was removed from “all public priestly ministry,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades said the allegations were “shocking,” in part, because the alleged crimes took place in the last few years. Typically, victims who have come forward report incidents that happened 30 years before, Rhoades said.

As part of their training, prospective priests are rigorously screened, a process that includes a psychiatric evaluation. Rhoades said he would like to know whether there's anything else the diocese can do to prevent sexual abuse.

“I'd say that's why it was such a shock to me,” he said during an afternoon news conference. “There were no red flags, so it really is extremely troubling.”

Rhoades encouraged any other victims of sexual abuse to report it to law enforcement or the diocese, which will then report it to police. He has no indication of additional victims in this case.

The diocese has also reached out to St. Jude Catholic Church, where Huneck was a parochial vicar or associate pastor, and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where Huneck served a pastoral year as a seminarian.

The diocese has followed the protocols set by the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, Rhoades added.

“I just will say I am so committed to purifying of this scourge,” he said.

Rhoades said the diocese's top priority is the well-being of the victims, and he said there will be healing and reconciliation for the whole church.

“It's mind-boggling and so, I guess I would say, shocking to me,” Rhoades said. “But sin happens.”

dfilchak@jg.net