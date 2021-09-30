Fort Wayne/Allen County

PFW extends mask order

Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Wednesday that mask mandates for indoor campus structures will be extended through Thanksgiving break, which ends at midnight Nov. 28.

The requirement applies to students, employees and visitors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

People may remove masks when alone in a closed office or a walled personal workspace, such as a cubicle, the university said.

SNAP boost to end today

The 15% increase in the U.S. Food and Nutrition Services' SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act will end today, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said Wednesday.

But starting in October, SNAP participants will see a slight increase in their monthly benefit due to the recent reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan. The increase will be to the pre-pandemic amounts.

– Journal Gazette