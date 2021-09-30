Environmental plans net honors for area agencies

Two Fort Wayne agencies were among eight recipients of the 2021 Governor's Awards for Environmental Excellence, officials announced Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management's annual program honors organizations for initiatives that protect the environment.

Fort Wayne City Utilities received the award for its energy plan, a comprehensive energy policy that has prevented pollution and reduced costs for the city, a statement said.

The local energy plan included greening the city's fleet, converting to energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems in buildings, completing a greenhouse gas inventory and implementing a combined heat and power system.

Since the policy's adoption, the combined heat and power system has resulted in a 30% reduction of electricity bought from the local utility, the statement said. The fleet initiative has prevented the release of 90 pounds of particulate matter, 154 pounds of hydrocarbons, 492 pounds of carbon monoxide and 966,400 pounds of carbon dioxide per year.

Also recognized was Food Rescue US, Fort Wayne chapter, which partnered with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management for its “Food Waste Reduction Program.”

The program works to divert food waste from the landfill by collecting excess food from various donor restaurants and grocery stores and gives it to those in need.

Last year, 53,220 meals were diverted and provided to those in need throughout Fort Wayne and Allen County. The effort included 20 donors and 76 volunteer drivers, who delivered the meals to 23 registered recipients.

The LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation also received an award for its Duff Fen restoration project in Wolcottville.

The department acquired Duff Lake Fen in two parcels in 2013 and 2016 with the goal of restoring the 182-acre property into a native grassland.

The property was previously used for cattle pasture, hay and row crops.