Indiana seeing COVID decline

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's COVID-19 case numbers are in a three-week decline, state health officials said Wednesday, though hospitals statewide continue to be stressed with staffing and capacity issues.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the total hospital census – including COVID and other ailments – is higher than at any time in 2020 and 2019.

As a result, the state has sent several National Guard hospital crisis response teams to help with hospital staffing around the state, though none in northeast Indiana. The teams, which consist of four medics and six support staff, stay for at least seven days.

“The virus is not done with us,” Box said, noting she expects waves going forward. “It's not time to drop our guard and mitigation measures.”

Indiana reported 2,888 new cases and 65 new deaths Wednesday. But the seven-day positivity rate continued a downward slide to less than 10%.

Allen County reported 164 new cases and no new deaths.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, reported that 56% of all eligible Hoosiers are now vaccinated. Using current trends, she said, it will be well over a year before the state reaches a level to afford robust protection for all residents.

She said a Pfizer booster shot has been approved for ages 65 and older or anyone between ages 50 and 64 with underlying health conditions.

Weaver encouraged those groups especially to get the booster – noting that the majority of breakthrough cases impact those people.

Those with high risk of exposure, including teachers and health care workers, also can get a booster shot now. More than 35,000 Pfizer booster shots have been given so far.

They are available only to people who received Pfizer vaccines.

“But the best protection is to get your first dose,” Weaver said.

Box declined to give specific data on diversions that the department has been tracking since early this month.

Diversions are when a hospital stops accepting ambulance arrivals – therefore diverting them to another hospital – because the hospital is at full capacity or doesn't have enough staff to handle more patients.

In general, she said, there has been a decline in the number of diversion hours but the numbers change constantly and aren't helpful for the public to know.

The information instead is for EMS providers to know where to take patients.

Box said some hospitals have been on diversion for more than a day and others for only a few hours.

