United Way recognizes supporters

United Way of Allen County has recognized several businesses and individuals for their support of the nonprofit's work in 2020-21.

Award recipients donated money, volunteered time and supported the organization in numerous ways, according to a news release.

The honors, presented last week, went to:

• Spirit of Giving Award – 3Rivers FCU, in recognition of varied efforts, including increasing its employee campaign by more than $20,000.

• Outstanding Workplace Campaign, large category – Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Fort Wayne Education Association, which adopted an all-virtual Mobile Cause campaign during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to an increase in total giving.

• Outstanding Workplace Campaign, medium – Regal Beloit, for varied efforts, including increasing its corporate donation to make up for employee pledges, which decreased during the pandemic.

• Outstanding Workplace Campaign, small – Summit Brands, which provided a corporate match on all employee donations.

• Outstanding Partner Organization – Brightpoint, for working to uplift the community with programs focused on educational opportunities, family stability, housing solutions and community investment for children, youth and families to remove the causes and conditions of poverty.

• Outstanding Cause Campaign, organization category – AEP Foundation on behalf of Indiana and Michigan Power, which went above its normal giving to invest in a specific cause set forth by United Way. This first-time honor was given for its significant contribution to Strong Neighborhoods via the Over the Edge event.

• Outstanding Cause Campaign, individual – Kathy Callen and John Powell, to recognize their significant contribution to the United Way Equity and Diversity Fund established on Giving Tuesday.

• Outstanding Collaboration – Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Women's Fund, for its partnership with Women United of Allen County, an affinity group of United Way.

• 2021 Monsignor Thiele Award – Joe Cohen, a partner at Barrett McNagny, who has spent significant time in many volunteer roles for United Way, including nine years on the board of directors.

• Community Impact Award – Paula Hughes-Schuh, who led the Recovery Site setup, operation and finances during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She is committed to eliminating barriers and improving care for the homeless population in the community.

• 2020 Outstanding Volunteer Award – Ben Anderson, of Fox Contractors Corp., for his continuous efforts as the volunteer resource coordinator for Day of Caring.