Vincent Village to receive house

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne has announced a partnership with Vincent Village that will expand the organization's housing supply.

As part of its 2021 build season, Habitat said it will build a home for Vincent Village at 2727 Holton Ave. on a vacant lot. Construction began Tuesday with completion expected in the spring, said Michael Kuhn, family and brand advocate for Habitat for Humanity.

After the 1,100-square-foot house is complete, Habitat will hand the keys over to Vincent Village at no charge.

The partnership was announced at a news conference and first published at www.journalgazette.net on Tuesday.

Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of the local Habitat for Humanity, commented on the news.

“We are thrilled to help increase Vincent Village's capacity to serve more families in crisis, and in turn begin creating an avenue for struggling families to move from homelessness to home ownership opportunities with Habitat,” he said in a statement.

The three-bedroom, one- bathroom home on Holton Avenue will be the newest addition to Vincent Village's 34-home community of rental properties, a news release said. The rental homes are part of the second phase of the organization's program, which helps families continue working their way out of homelessness while also learning important life skills.

John Christensen, Vincent Village's board chairman, said the nonprofit's clients often “get the leftovers.”

“It's important to show our clients that they are worthy of new, quality things – whether that is the structure itself, the things inside the structure or even the time and effort of the organizations and people involved,” he said in a statement. “It is a wonderful, visible sign of our collective love and support to help our clients succeed across generations.”

This project between Habitat and Vincent Village was made possible through donations from the Mary Cross Tippmann Family Foundation and Tippmann Construction. Their contributions will help cover a significant amount of the construction costs for the home, with Habitat covering the remainder, a news release said.

“Earlier this year, that same house style and layout appraised for $100,000 in the same area of town,” Kuhn said in an email.

“Construction costs for that house were right around $88,000 at last audit. We would typically sell the house to one of our partner families at appraised value, but in this case, we'll be handing over the keys and possession at no charge to Vincent Village.”

“So, it's essentially a $12,000 contribution from Habitat to Vincent Village, in addition to any construction costs that are not covered by the home sponsors,” he said.

The local Habitat is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian housing ministry that serves Allen, Wells and Huntington counties.

Vincent Village Inc. has been helping families for 31 years, including with subsidized housing to rent for up to five years.

