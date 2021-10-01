Fort Wayne/Allen County

Another resident dies from COVID

Another Allen County resident died, and 240 more tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department said Thursday. That increased the number of confirmed county cases to 55,154 and deaths from the virus to 768.

Statewide, 3,482 more confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Thursday by the Indiana Department of Health. That brings the total to 962,808 Hoosiers who are known to have had COVID-19.

The state's death toll from the virus increased by 31, bringing the total to 15,165.

Special Mass set for Miami Tribe

Bishop Kevin Rhoades, of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, will celebrate a special Mass of Healing in Remembrance of the Miami Tribe at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St.

The public is invited.

The service marks the 175th anniversary of the forced removal of the Miami Tribe from Fort Wayne and the Wabash River Valley in October 1846, the diocese said in a news release.

The cathedral is on Cathedral Square, which is burial ground to members of the Miami Tribe, some of whom have since been relocated.

After the Mass, people can visit the Diocesan Museum at 1103 S. Calhoun St. to see a special exhibit commemorating the Miami community.

Admission to the exhibit is free; it will remain open through the end of October.

Bids open for best in sustainability

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management has opened nominations for its 2021 Sustainability Awards.

Nominations for a business, organization or someone who is helping with waste reduction or other environmental initiatives can be submitted online until Nov. 5 at acwastewatcher.org/resources/sustainability-award-nominations.

Garbage, recycle changes to start

Monday is the start of garbage and recycling collection changes.

The city on Thursday issued a reminder that crews will be responsible for only city of Fort Wayne-issued carts used for residential collection. In addition, workers will collect one bulk item per week per household. A bulk item is considered furniture or a large non-freon item that doesn't fit in the collection bin.

The updated collection process will remain in effect until further notice. This type of collection was implemented for several months in 2020 and into 2021, also due to COVID-19. The changes are being reinstituted to protect workers and residents.

Lids on garbage and recycling bins should be closed when placed at the curb or alley for collection. Residents interested in obtaining additional city-issued garbage bins for $2 or additional city-issued recycling bins at no charge should contact 311.

Inclusion focus of jobs campaign

The Work to Include Coalition/Allen County and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. are participating in Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October, officials announced.

Work to Include, a statewide coalition, has designed a campaign specifically for Indiana to educate about disability employment and celebrate the contributions of Hoosiers with disabilities. This year's theme is “Everyone Wins when Everyone's IN.”

Work to Include in northeast Indiana is supported by AWS Foundation, the Allen County commissioners and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

According to the Census Bureau, the state had 463,300 working-age residents with disabilities. Fewer than 40% of them were employed at the time of the 2014 survey.

Aid available to help watersheds

Cost-share assistance is available for individuals interested in planting on properties within the Lower St. Joseph-Bear Creek watersheds.

The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative was awarded a Clean Water Act grant through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to help property owners who want to install native vegetation, including trees, through rain gardens and bioretention practices, as well as rain barrels.

Watersheds eligible include properties in the Northside neighborhood; neighborhoods near Shoaff Park; the Dupont Road and Union Chapel corridors in Fort Wayne; and Leo-Cedarville.

The grant ends Dec. 31. For more information, contact Kyle Quandt at 260-449-4226 or kyle.quandt@co.allen.in.us.

Area

Albion 9/11 tree dedication set

The Albion Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate the dedication of a 9/11 Survivor Tree next month.

The dedication will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at the fire department in Albion. The tree, a Callery pear, is a seedling from a tree found at ground zero after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The tree was removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Parks and Recreation. After its recovery and rehabilitation, the tree was returned to the memorial in 2010.

The Survivor Tree seedling program was launched on Sept. 11, 2013. The Albion Volunteer Fire Department was given an opportunity to receive a seedling tree and planted it, with a decorative stone, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

2 agencies to aid families to merge

Two organizations providing support statewide to the families of children and youth with a disability or a special health care need announced plans to combine early next year.

Family Voices Indiana and About Special Kids expect to join forces effective in January, a Thursday news release said. Both organizations provide information, training and one-on-one support statewide to families of children and youth with special health care needs.

– Journal Gazette