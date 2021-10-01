Road restrictions for Oct 1

BOLTON DRIVE

Closed between State Boulevard to Stafford Drive through Monday.

FLATROCK ROAD

Closed between Franke and Minnich roads, Monday to Oct. 8.

COOMBS STREET

Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Oct. 15.

HOAGLAND AVENUE

Closed between Kinsmoor Avenue and Violet Court through Oct. 16..

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/

MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.