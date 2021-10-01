The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Oct 1

    BOLTON DRIVE

    Closed between State Boulevard to Stafford Drive through Monday.

    FLATROCK ROAD

    Closed between Franke and Minnich roads, Monday to Oct. 8.

    COOMBS STREET

    Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Oct. 15.

    HOAGLAND AVENUE

    Closed between Kinsmoor Avenue and Violet Court through Oct. 16..

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/

    MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story