Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Oct 1
BOLTON DRIVE
Closed between State Boulevard to Stafford Drive through Monday.
FLATROCK ROAD
Closed between Franke and Minnich roads, Monday to Oct. 8.
COOMBS STREET
Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Oct. 15.
HOAGLAND AVENUE
Closed between Kinsmoor Avenue and Violet Court through Oct. 16..
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/
MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.
