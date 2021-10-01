GOP nixes redrawing of city map for Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – Republicans slammed the door Thursday on Democratic attempts to reunite the city of Fort Wayne and otherwise make the proposed redistricting maps more competitive.

The GOP defeated nine amendments over three hours of debate.

Final votes in the Senate and the House are set for today. Then House Bill 1581 – containing new boundaries for the nine congressional, 100 House and 50 Senate seats – goes to the governor for his signature.

Democrats offered individual amendments to change districts in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Tippecanoe County and Marion County.

The Fort Wayne amendment came first. The proposed map would slice Fort Wayne into four Senate districts when it has enough population to be only two. Critics have said this is classic cracking – where small parts of a city with minority voters is carved into a district that extends into outer rural areas.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said the proposed Senate District 14 takes south Fort Wayne and then curves up around to grab eastern Allen County and extends to cover most of DeKalb County.

“You have kept the south side of Fort Wayne from speaking its voice,” he said. “Please do right by the city of Fort Wayne – one time.”

Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, said the Senate Republicans were attempting to give the second-largest city in the state an additional voice in the Senate by expanding from three Senate districts covering Fort Wayne to four.

Others noted, though, that three of the four proposed Republican districts covering parts of Fort Wayne also cover large swaths of other counties and a senator representing city residents likely won't live in Fort Wayne. It also makes it harder for a senator to focus on Fort Wayne if the district extends outward.

Taylor erred by not seeking a roll call vote on the amendment, and it was defeated by a voice vote. That means area senators are not on record for or against the amendment.

Every other amendment was a roll call, and the five northeast Indiana senators in attendance voted against all of them. Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, was absent due to illness.

Other amendments that failed included reuniting the city of Evansville, which is split in two; changes to Marion County and Tippecanoe County districts; future standards to be used for redistricting; and the creation of an independent commission for the next cycle.

nkelly@jg.net