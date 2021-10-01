I&M offering electric vehicle buyers rebates

Hoping to boost interest in electric vehicles, Indiana Michigan Power on Thursday announced initiatives, including a rebate toward charging meter installation expenses and lower overnight rates.

During a news conference, the utility company highlighted its IM Plugged In program:

• $500 incentive toward the cost of wiring a residential EV meter. The rebate helps reduce the costs of installing a charger and is available to Indiana customers for new and existing equipment.

• HomeServe, through a new partnership with I&M, will arrange for an electrical contractor to install the charging equipment and also offers a home wiring protection plan.

• Indiana residential customers will receive overnight charging rates between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. that are 33% below standard rates. The savings could equal driving up to 4,700 miles annually with zero fuel costs, according to a news release.

I&M said more than 2 million plug-in electric vehicles are registered in the United States, and according to the Edison Electric Institute, an estimated 18.7 million are expected on U.S. roads by 2030. Indiana EV sales last year were up 25% compared to 2019.