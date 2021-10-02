Fort Wayne/Allen County

Man gets 13 years for meth dealing

A guilty plea in a case involving the distribution of methamphetamine will end with a 40-year-old man serving 13 years in prison.

Eric W. Johnson was sentenced to 156 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Indiana.

In February 2019, according to U.S. District Court documents, Johnson distributed more than 50 grams of meth. At the time of his August 2020 arrest, Johnson, a felon, also unlawfully possessed a firearm, the news release said.

2 more in county die from COVID

Two more Allen County residents died, and 171 tested positive for COVID-19 with 95 confirmed cases and 76 antigen cases.

Friday's report from the local health department pushed the total to 55,325 cases and 770 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health website showed 3,218 new positive cases and 28 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 through about midnight Thursday. There are 965,982 Hoosiers known to have had the coronavirus and 15,193 deaths.

Area

DeKalb begins giving campaign

The Community Foundation DeKalb County on Friday announced Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2021, aimed at generating extra financial support for multiple local organizations whose endowment funds it holds.

The event will run to Nov. 19.

The three organizations that raise the most money will receive $5,000, $3,000, or $2,000 in unrestricted grants.

Contributions can be given with a check and mailed to the Community Foundation at P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706, or dropped off in person at the foundation, 700 S. Main St, Auburn.

Online donations can be given through the foundation's portal at cfdekalb.org/#donate and contributions can also be made directly to participating organizations.

For more information, call 260-925-0311 or email intern@cfdekalb.org.

Tribute Sunday for firefighters

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed Hoosiers to fly flags at half-staff Sunday in commemoration of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday, a news release said.

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

Be aware of cars damaged by flood

Car shoppers are urged to watch out for flood-damaged, used vehicles, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Friday.

Hurricane Ida recently brought widespread flooding throughout large portions of the southern United States. According to a news release, car buyers nationwide are cautioned to be aware of the likelihood that increased numbers of flood-damaged vehicles will be offered for sale.

– Journal Gazette