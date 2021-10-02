Brightpoint opens housing in Angola

Brightpoint on Friday celebrated the completion of Enterprise Pointe in Angola, an $8.6 million project creating affordable housing that targets artists and creative entrepreneurs.

Brightpoint President/CEO Steve Hoffman welcomed the more than 50 guests for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Affordable housing is important for growing cities because stable housing is a key economic driver,” Hoffman said in a statement.

Brightpoint and Keller Development Inc. co-developed the three-story apartment building with work space at 905 S. Wayne St. in Angola.

Construction began in May last year and was completed in late July this year.

All apartments are reserved for households with incomes of 80% of the area median income or below for Steuben County, a news release provided after the event said.

On-site amenities include a laundry room, a community room with full kitchen, fitness room with exercise equipment, a conference room, a private office for resident use, a soundproof room for music, gallery space in the lobby, a theater and a production room with work surfaces and storage lockers. There is a pavilion with grills and an outdoor basketball halfcourt.

Enterprise Pointe is on the campus of Enterprise Center, where multiple agencies come together to promote business incubation, co-working, post-secondary vocational-skills training and shared offices for allied organizations that support the creation of high-skilled, high-wage employment opportunities.