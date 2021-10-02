City project would widen Coldwater

Coldwater Road is scheduled to be widened from two to four lanes between East Dupont and Union Chapel roads, starting in 2023.

The two-phase project will extend through 2025 and include pedestrian walks on both sides of the road, according to a letter sent by the city to residents along Coldwater Road.

The plan includes center left-turn lanes where needed at public road intersections. A landscaped median is likely at other intersections where a center left-turn lane is not needed. The plan also includes street lighting.

John Perlich, city spokesman, said the cost estimate wasn't available Friday because the process has just started.

The average daily traffic volume for the area ranged between 15,200 and 18,400 vehicles in 2019, he added.

Tom Didier, a Republican Fort Wayne City Council member, said the 3rd District project is estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million.

“It all depends on whether state or federal are going to help,” Didier said, pointing out that Union Chapel Road connects to Interstate 69 east of Coldwater.

“It needed widening probably 10 years ago,” he said. “It's just finding the funding for it.”

The project is part of the city's long-range transportation plan and will be “designed to urban street design standards, utilizing context sensitive guidelines,” the Sept. 10 letter said.

A&Z Engineering has been hired to draft the preliminary engineering work for the project that includes developing plans and bid documents, the letter stated.

The city will hold several public meetings to obtain input on various elements of the design. Fort Wayne is collaborating with the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council on the project, Perlich said.

