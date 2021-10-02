Commissioners ponder public-comment ban

Allen County commissioners are considering removing public comment from their weekly meetings after speakers continually broke the rules Friday.

A heated exchange between a local woman and the commission's president, Rich Beck, follows the Sept. 24 decision by the Northwest Allen County Schools board to temporarily end public comments at its meetings.

Adult protesters at Carroll High School for a NACS school board meeting Tuesday urged students there to remove their masks. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing after a sheriff's deputy asked her to leave a hallway more than 10 times.

Before taking public comments Friday, Beck read a statement regarding how the comment period should go, including a three-minute time limit.

“We know that the public comments you want to make are important to you and you may have very strong feelings about the subject of your comments,” Beck said. “However, we expect speakers to be courteous and respectful of members of the board of commissioners and members of the audience, as well as other speakers.”

Three of the first five speakers talked for more than three minutes, but they were not interrupted and finished soon after the time limit. All of Friday's speakers voiced opposition to COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates.

Ann Forti, a local resident, continued to speak long beyond three minutes. More than four minutes in, Beck said her time was over, but Forti said she was going to finish.

Beck let her speak for two more minutes before he again tried to interrupt.

“Ma'am, you're limiting others' ability to talk,” Beck said.

Forti continued talking after turning to the audience to ask if they minded.

“That's not how it works. That's not how it works, ma'am,” Beck said, talking over Forti. “That's not how it works. You violate the rules, and we eliminate public comment.”

She finished speaking about two minutes later, and people in the audience applauded. Beck reminded the audience once more of the possibility of eliminating public comment.

Five more people spoke during public comment, and most of them stayed within the time limit. Beck thanked the public for their comments at the end of the meeting.

The commissioners set rules for public comment, including a time limit and only speaking once per meeting, after a July meeting during which five people in opposition of COVID-19 precautions spoke collectively for nearly 30 minutes.

Local government boards are not legally obligated to allow public comments at meetings.

