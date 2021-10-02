Open houses set for area farm park

Open houses are scheduled next month to unveil plans for preserving and enhancing Marylands Farm Park.

The New Haven/Adams Township Parks Department said Friday the open houses will be 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Community Center.

The 10-acre parcel was part of the first farm in Adams Township dating to a land grant to Jesse Adams in 1825 from President John Quincy Adams.

“Those attending the open house will see the thoughtful planning undertaken to create a peaceful place to explore history and nature, to discover and relax,” according to a news release.

“Upon entering the park, visitors will be greeted by a log cabin commemorating Jesse Adams's life on the original farm nearly 200 years ago. As the park's gathering space, the log cabin will feature opportunities to learn about and experience days gone by.”

The news release said there will be a fully accessible sensory nature trail and a playground will provide outdoor fun reminiscent of that in the 1800s. An accessible path will allow people of all abilities to see the farm's animals, while a barn-style-framed shelter will offer space for a picnic or to relax.

A fundraising drive to invite donations will begin with the open house event.

Alison Adams, who donated the land, said some open-space experiences have been lost with urbanization.

Even though they share the same last name, she is not related to John Quincy Adams.

“There's a whole real world out there. A whole real, green world with birds and animals and the running stream and rustling trees,” Alison Adams said in a statement. “The idea of the park is to let yourself wake up to nature and notice what's around you.”