Pufferbelly segment to DeKalb gets design OK

The north end of the Pufferbelly Trail is in sight.

Allen County commissioners Friday approved an engineering contract for the last segment of what will eventually be a 13-mile trail stretching from the DeKalb County line to where it connects with the Rivergreenway in downtown Fort Wayne.

The state envisions a multicounty trail – dubbed the Poka-Bache Connector – stretching 80 miles from Pokagon State Park in Angola south to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

The roughly $60,000 engineering contract is for the last bit of the 12-foot-wide trail north of Fitch Road that hasn't been designed. Fitch Road is about 7 miles north of where the Pufferbelly Trail ends near Life Bridge Church, but the section has already been designed.

A new segment of the Pufferbelly is planned from Washington Center Road south to Ice Way, linking to the existing trail into downtown.

Commissioner Nelson Peters asked for clarification regarding funding. Bill Hartman, county highway director, confirmed the money was set aside previously, and the contract was awarded to VS Engineering of Indianapolis. Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Peters approved the contract unanimously.

A preliminary design is expected in 90 days with final construction documents in 150 days.

