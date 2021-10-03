Fort Wayne/Allen County

Airport to thank its customers

Fort Wayne International Airport will say “thank you” to passengers during Customer Appreciation Week, which starts Monday.

On the weekdays, passengers will be offered free morning drink specials from Conjure Coffee at the airport's coffee shop. The airport will also celebrate National Taco Day with walking tacos and will treat passengers to a special sundae bar during the week.

Beer samplings from Chapman's Brewing Co. will also be available. Passengers will have the chance to receive airport goodies through prepackaged giveaway bags.

In addition, the airport has planned a social media giveaway and photo contest.

Area

BBB, campus to host shred day

BBB Serving Northern Indiana will host its free Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 in a Purdue Fort Wayne parking lot at 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.

Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents to be securely shredded. Binders cannot be accepted, but staples, paper clips, CDs and floppy disks can be shredded. The event, sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and Wizard's World, is free, although BBB recommends a $5 donation to its Charitable and Educational Fund.

Suggested documents to shred include bank statements, pay stubs and medical bills more than a year old, preapproved credit card or loan solicitations and ATM receipts.