Broadway holiday festivities set to go

The annual parade – on the Friday before Thanksgiving – is on.

Look for Santa and Mrs. Claus, of course, aboard a classic, decommissioned 1976 Pierce Fire Engine. But this year you will also see members of the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Team. Cast members from the Fort Wayne Ballet's “Nutcracker” are expected to be part of the activities, and so are members of Fort Wayne Community Schools “b Instrumental” program.

Those are among the special guests scheduled to participate in the annual “Christmas on Broadway” Nov. 19. The evening event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is often viewed locally as the kickoff for the year-end holiday.

And barring any major spikes with COVID-19 this year, those who enjoy the event will be encouraged to gather at or near the Broadway Plaza. That's where a towering 40-foot Colorado Bruce Spruce will be lit by members of the Paralympic team, who trained locally and participated in this year's games in Tokyo.

“I just thought this was a way to spotlight more of the great things in our community. ... This is something I'm proud of because it involves so much of the community,” organizer Steven Shine said by phone. He is a partner with the Shine & Hardin law firm, whose offices are near the Broadway Plaza.

“This year we're going to try to get back to normal,” Shine said.

Next month will be the 17th annual Christmas on Broadway, an event that attracted about 150 its first year – many of them residents in the city ZIP code often promoted simply as '07. In recent years, Christmas on Broadway has drawn more than 4,000.

Last year's event, announced in late September, was expected to continue most of its traditions. But less than 10 days before, with COVID-19 cases steadily rising, organizers asked area residents to instead watch the tree lighting event on WPTA, the local ABC affiliate, or on that station's Facebook page.

This year's tree lighting and fireworks will also be broadcast live on Channel 21.

The parade route begins at Broadway and Creighton Street and will travel south to Broadway Plaza. Attendees will be able to line both sides of Broadway and then make their way to the plaza.

The family-friendly event, which includes hot chocolate, eggnog and a miniature train ride for youth, has numerous business sponsors. IU Health is one of the newest.

“We wish to make the holidays as happy as possible for those throughout northeast Indiana and our participation in Christmas on Broadway helps us reach that goal,” said a statement from Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne and the owner of the fire engine.

The tree will be lowered into place starting around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 15. It will be draped with 40,000 lights, Shine and his partner, Tom Hardin, said.

Keith and Darla Baughman are donating the tree. They planted it in their front yard in the mid-1980s when it was less than 4-feet tall. With renovations this year to the Broadway Plaza fountain, the computer program that allows varied color patterns will also provide a mix of lighting displays during the coming holiday season.

