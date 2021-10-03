Festival celebrates pit bulls

Saturday at Freimann Square was a treat for many of Fort Wayne’s furriest friends.

Dozens of families and their dogs participated in the 10th annual Pits in the Park hosted by the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition. The day featured food and desserts from area vendors, a pet parade, a paw art booth and a pet costume contest, won by a dog named Nova wearing a costume rocket on her back. The event is also a fundraiser to help support the organization, coalition president Megan Close said.

The coalition strives to help Northeast Indiana’s pit bull-type dogs by providing resources, and engaging in education and public awareness campaigns. Ending the significant stigma that surrounds the various breeds of dogs often classified as “pit bulls” is of particular importance, Close said, as her 10-year-old dog Vader sniffed around her feet.

“Instead of avoiding that stigma, we hit it head on,” she said. “That’s why we do the parade around the city so that anybody that is driving by can see all of these dogs calmly walking together. It really helps just show, instead of tell.”

In addition to its public information campaigns, the coalition also has an adoption program, which currently has 25 dogs, ranging from 2 weeks to 10 years old. The organization charges adoption fees of $150 for adults and $200 for puppies, Close said.

Media coverage and increased public awareness of dogfighting rings have been something of a double-edged sword for these dogs, Close said. Although that attention has helped activists and law enforcement track down and break up dogfighting rings, it has also helped fuel public misconceptions that pit bull breeds are genetically more aggressive than other types of dogs, she said. “Dangerous breed” restrictions imposed by many landlords and apartment complexes have also furthered that unhelpful stigma, she added.

“People that don’t know the dogs, haven’t met a pit bull, aren’t pit bull owners or who aren’t knowledgeable about the breeds naturally think, ‘Well they’re called a dangerous dog breed on this list, so they must be,’” she said.

In reality, most bully breed dogs are gentle, personable animals who are great family dogs, Close said, adding that Vader sleeps in her young children’s beds at night.

All of the dogs being fostered by coalition volunteers live in homes, Close said, which means when they are eventually adopted, any behavioral or health issues are already well-documented. The animals in the adoption program are spayed or neutered as well, Close said, adding that the organization works closely with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control and other humane organizations throughout the area.

In addition to those services, the coalition also hosts training sessions, offers microchipping services and information about “how to be the best owner for your dog that already has a stigma,” Close said.

“We have to do better, because there’s already a stigma out there, so we have to take responsibility to be better at how we socialize our dogs, train our dogs, so we’re making a great statement,” she said.

Bluffton resident Angela Musco has been fostering dogs for the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition for several years. She and her husband, Matt, have had 13 dogs come through their home, and Angela Musco said she still cries every time one of her foster pups goes to a new home.

“We (foster) puppies and they are the most loyal, the sweetest. They bring so much fun to your house too,” Musco said. “It’s the most humbling experience because you’re saving their lives, but really they’re teaching you how to be a kid again, essentially.”

Musco agreed with Close that the stigma surrounding pit bull breeds is unfair and outdated.

“The dogs are the same as any other dogs, they love the kids, they make the greatest family dogs,” she said. “It’s how you raise them, it’s not the dogs themselves. They need a fair chance.”

Fort Wayne resident Brandi Freed said she heard about Pits in the Park through Facebook and decided to bring her family and their energetic 9-month-old puppy Jessie.

“She’s just the sweetest dog we’ve ever had. She’s absolutely loving,” Freed said. “There’s not an aggressive bone in her body.”

Freed said the family loved Pits in the Park because it’s a chance to show the community that these dogs often defy the stereotypes that have been placed upon them.

“They can see that they can interact with people and other animals and just make friends and have a good time,” she said.

The Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is always in need of donations and volunteers, Close said, particularly people willing to provide foster homes.

“Our biggest resource that we need is people,” she said. “That’s our most important resource – the people.”

More information about the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition, including links for donors and volunteers, is available online at www.fwbpc.org.