Downtown walk helps out poor

A few hundred people in matching white T-shirts gathered Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field, awaiting not a first pitch but for someone to say, “On your mark, get set, go.”

Runners and walkers pounded pavement in 1- and 3-mile loops downtown as part of the Fort Wayne St. Vincent de Paul Society's fifth annual Friends of the Poor Walk. The event raises money for those suffering in poverty throughout northeast Indiana.

Participants sat under an overcast sky in stadium seats wiped dry from earlier rain for a brief opening ceremony highlighting the event's success.

The $50,000 fundraising goal was within reach, walk coordinator Lara Schreck told them. An online tally indicated more than $44,000 had been raised, she said, noting that didn't include donations collected during registration.

The money will benefit the society's 23 service locations, including 13 in Fort Wayne and two in New Haven, to help the needy with items such as food, clothing, rent and utilities.

The society – a volunteer Catholic lay organization – helped more than 27,000 people last year, said Schreck, executive director. The value of service exceeded $650,000.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese thanked participants for living their faith.

“There should be no separation between our worship of God and the way we live,” Rhoades said, standing near home plate. “That way we live includes our love for our neighbor and our compassion for those who struggle, our outreach to the poor and our comforted of the suffering.”

The walk attracted more than 300 people, including volunteers stationed on the course, Schreck said.

Walkers included first-time participant Ann Hogan, who was there because of her sister, Tricia Neil. An injured leg prevented Neil from taking part.

“I'm walking for my sister,” Hogan said.

Neil has volunteered for the St. Vincent de Paul Society for years, usually by stocking the food pantry, Hogan said.

Schreck praised the organization's 500-plus volunteers.

“They are the reason that we exist,” she said.

Such generosity on display Sunday affects the broader Fort Wayne community, Mayor Tom Henry said.

He shared the recent experience of trying to attract an unnamed business to Fort Wayne. Like other cities hoping to win the business over, the mayor said, Fort Wayne offered financial packages, but that wasn't what convinced the company to ultimately choose the Summit City.

The business secretly sent some of its employees to Fort Wayne for several days to look at aspects including schools, churches, social service agencies and parks, Henry said, relaying what the company's president told him.

Residents tipped the scales in Fort Wayne's favor.

“He said, 'One thing stood out about Fort Wayne. You care about each other,'” Henry said, recalling the conversation. “He said, 'Over and over again, we experienced that.'”

asloboda@jg.net