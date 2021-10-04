O'Connell to retire from Visit Fort Wayne post

Visit Fort Wayne's long-time leader Dan O'Connell will retire at the end of the year, the organization's board announced this morning.

The board has started a nationwide search for his replacement with SearchWide Global in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company serves staffing needs of businesses in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association and venue management industries.

O'Connell, president and chief executive officer, has led the local independent nonprofit tourism agency for 33 years, beginning in 1988. He came to the city after organizing three new convention and tourist bureaus in Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois.

Visit Fort Wayne grew out of a Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce tourism department. Starting with a three-person staff and a $100,000 budget, the organization became the Fort Wayne/Allen County Visitors Bureau in 1990. Its name was changed to Visit Fort Wayne in 2010.

