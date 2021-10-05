Fort Wayne/Allen County

Local United Way begins campaign

United Way of Allen County on Monday kicked off its 2021 campaign with a virtual approach.

The virtual campaign is considered an additional way donors can contribute – beyond the annual gift made during a workplace campaign, an email said.

United Way is moving to a year-round fundraising and engagement model, said Amanda Davis, chief development officer.

“We want to be philanthropic partners to the companies and donors we are working with, thus providing them with opportunities to engage with us that fit in their schedules,” Davis said. “We are currently in the third year of a three-year funding cycle that has committed funds to 30 funded partners.”

The complete list can be found at:

www.unitedwayallencounty.org/our-partners/funded-partner-agencies/

Alzheimer's group raises $194,250

A fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer's Association raised more than $194,250.

About 750 residents participated in this year's Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer's – both in person at Parkview Field and by watching an online ceremony and walking from home in their own neighborhoods, a news release said Monday.

Participants raised $194,291 – and counting – to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association.

Fundraising will continue through the end of the year.Donations can be made at act.alz.org/fortwayne.

City seeking out top trail volunteer

The city of Fort Wayne is seeking nominations for the 2021 Trail Volunteer of the Year Award.

The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions in volunteer time to planning, maintenance, promotion and fundraising for the trails and greenways network.

Nominations are due by Oct. 15 and can be sent by email at dawn.ritchie@cityoffortwayne.org or mailed to Dawn Ritchie, Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 210, Fort Wayne IN 46802.

City to turn off its 9 spraygrounds

Fort Wayne's nine spraygrounds will be turned off for the season after normal operating hours Sunday. In addition, Hurshtown Reservoir will close for the season Oct. 15.

Area

Ivy Tech's leader to tour region

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne/Warsaw is holding meet-and-greet events this month with new chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson.

The first event is today in Miller Hall at Ivy Tech Warsaw, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw.

Other events are set for Oct. 14 at Marshall Community Center, 107 N. Walnut St., Columbia City; Oct. 19 at MERIT Center, 1109 Dayton St., Decatur; Oct. 20 at Impact Institute, 1607 Dowling St., Kendallville; and Oct. 25 at Heartland Career Center, 79 S. 200 W., Wabash.

Hours are 3 to 5 p.m.

An event in Huntington is set for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Huntington County Community Learning Center, 2201 N. Jefferson St.

Masks are required at Ivy Tech locations and encouraged at community learning centers.

State reports 1,822 new COVID cases

The Indiana Department of Health updated its online dashboard Monday to show 1,822 new cases through about midnight Sunday and no new deaths. An additional 101 people in Allen County tested positive for COVID-19, with 64 confirmed cases and 37 antigen cases. Monday's update from the local health department said that brought the total to 55,735 cases and 770 deaths.