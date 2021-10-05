City panel votes to help Dreyer's

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream will pay for ABF Freight's new facility on Adams Center Road in order to expand the ice cream producer's $146 million investment in the Wells Street campus.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission held a special meeting Monday to approve its role in a project with “multiple parties and multiple transactions,” as Jonathan Leist, deputy director redevelopment, said.

Tom Trent, an attorney, said the deal seems complicated but was constructed as the easiest way for redevelopment to invest in the project. The redevelopment commission will essentially give the parcel at 4877 Adams Center Road to ABF, and Dreyer's will pay for the terminal facility that is built, which is expected to cost less than $5 million.

Once the new ABF facility is completed, the ABF parcel at 3320 Well St. will be sold to Dreyer's and the redevelopment commission, and the completed facility and property on Adams Center Road will be transferred to ABF. Trent said the new ABF facility should be completed in about six months.

The deal ends with the redevelopment commission transferring its 40% ownership of the Wells Street parcel to Dreyer's. The company can then make its expected $146 million in investments, which includes adding 145 new full-time, permanent jobs and retaining about 400.

“The city's money isn't even at risk until we have a completed ABF facility on Adams Center Road,” Trent explained to the commission of its $2.2 million investment. “Dreyer's cash outlay and risk in this deal is exponentially greater than the city's – or anyone else's for that matter.”

The deal took about a year to be worked out, Trent said, but ensuring Dreyer's isn't landlocked is an effort in which local officials have spent many years.

The project includes a 240,000-square-foot expansion, which will make way for a warehouse and a remodeled production area. Justin Larkin, Dreyer's head of engineering, said the expansion and investment will give Dreyer's room for vertical integration to optimize its supply chain.

Steve Corona, a commission member, said he is happy to support the resolution, especially after his concerns have grown over time about the company leaving Fort Wayne as ownership has changed.

“I just want to make sure Mr. Larkin knows we like eating ice cream in Fort Wayne, we like making ice cream in Fort Wayne, and we like the jobs that go along with that,” he said.

Corona also referred to the deal as a “textbook case” of a good example of private and public partnerships.

Larkin said Dreyer's expects to release a new cone line in April with another following next year.

Each new line brings on 45 employees.

“We expect jobs to be built and rolled on throughout the entire process,” he said. “For us, unless we are making the ice cream, we aren't making money.”

The redevelopment commission approved the deal on a 4-0 vote. Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp, who is also on the commission, was absent.

