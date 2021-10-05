Columbia City congregation meets its new priest

The congregation of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City has met its new leader.

The Rev. Jose Arroyo was introduced by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend during a special Mass celebrated by the two men at the church Monday night. The sanctuary was filled to overflowing.

Arroyo comes to the congregation a week after the Rev. David Huneck resigned amid two allegations of sexual and other misconduct, including with a minor.

The allegations were deemed "credible" by diocesan officials.

Huneck, a Fort Wayne native ordained in 2018, had served as the Columbia City congregation's priest since 2020. He also was chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, from which he graduated.

Dwenger Principal Jason Schiffli alerted parents to the case in a letter last week.

Arroyo was ordained by Rhoades in Fort Wayne in 2019. He has been serving as parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist in Goshen.

Arroyo will serve as administrator of St. Paul of the Cross until June, when the bishop will appoint a permanent pastor. Arroyo's tenure began Monday.

As for Huneck, the diocese notified the Department of Child Services and local law enforcement as required by church protocols. The Whitley County Prosecutor's office was still investigating and had filed no charges against Huneck as of Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

The diocese last week reported Huneck had been suspended from public priestly ministry as a precaution. His name also was added to a public list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor, a diocesan statement says.

Those who wish to report an allegation of abuse should contact Mary Glowaski, victim's assistance coordinator and assistant to the bishop in pastoral care, at 260-399-1458 or mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org.

Glowaski attended an informational meeting at St. Paul of the Cross on Sunday, a parish bulletin says.

Rhoades said last week this case was the first in his 16 years as bishop to allege recent abuse, as others have had allegations several years removed from the present day. He also said then that he knew of no one else affected in Huneck's case.

“When I introduced Father José to the parishioners of Saint Paul of the Cross parish last evening, I told them I was appointing a fine young priest to lead and serve them as an instrument of Christ’s love, healing, and peace as they move forward in faith," the bishop said Tuesday.

"I believe Father José will provide good pastoral care since he is a joyful, affable, energetic, and compassionate priest. I know he is eager to serve the people and it was wonderful to see their warm welcome."

