County Council member resigns to take over ambulance authority

Allen County Councilman Joel Benz officially resigned from the seat Monday as he prepares to take over the position of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority executive director later this month.

Benz said in a letter that it has been an honor to serve on the County Council since 2019, but he feels he has been asked to address another challenge, which involves ensuring the community's public safety.

“The struggles of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority have been well documented recently, and I have been given the opportunity to provide direction for that organization as executive director,” he said in the letter. “I feel that it will require my full energy to change their trajectory and to restore the community's trust.

The authority has been under fire from the Fort Wayne City Council because of emergency medical services response times that are slower than acceptable. Gary Booher, the authority's former executive director, has told the council the organization has been affected by a nationwide medic shortage.

Booher had been in the position for 32 years when he announced his retirement this year. His initial effective date was Dec. 31, but he moved his retirement date up to Oct. 1.

He has been unavailable and using paid time off since Sept. 7.

Benz's resignation is effective at the end of Oct. 21, the day the council is expected to adopt the county's 2022 budget.

A caucus with 57 of the precinct committee members is scheduled for for 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Allen County Republican Headquarters to fill the 3rd District County Council seat.

Steve Shine, Allen County GOP chairman, said Sept. 24 that four “well-known and well-respected” community members had already expressed interest in the council seat, just one day after Benz was announced as the authority's next executive director.

Candidates are required to file a declaration of candidacy with Shine no later than 9 a.m. Oct. 27, which is 72 hours before the caucus begins.

In his resignation letter, Benz recognized that County Council is in a stronger position than when he started in 2019, “as evidenced by a $30 million increase in our general fund.” He added that he has mixed emotions about resigning.

“It is equally important that the taxpayers of Allen County maintain their trust in County Council,” he said. “The position requires a representative that can devote the time required to meet the challenges of the position, while retaining a focus of fiscal responsibility.”

dfilchak@jg.net