Fort Wayne proposes 4% raises for non-union employees

Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a proposed 4% raise for all non-union city employees.

Garry Morr, Fort Wayne city controller, presented the request on behalf of Mayor Tom Henry’s administration during the first of four public meetings to determine next year’s budget.

Morr compared the amount with the 5% raise City Council approved in August for Fort Wayne police officers. The officers will receive 5% raises for the next three years as part of an agreement with the Policemen’s Benevolent Association, the union that represents Fort Wayne officers.

The city, like many businesses, is struggling to recruit and retain employees in the competitive job market, Morr said.

“We feel like 4% is a better than average cost-of-living increase that we would like to provide for our employees,” Morr added.

