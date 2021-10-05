Local dental practices may have had data breaches

Fort Wayne area dental practices affiliated with North American Dental Management experienced a data breach earlier this year and patients are being notified their personal information may have been compromise.

A news release Tuesday said the dental management agency, which provides administrative and technology support services for Professional Dental Alliance of Indiana in Fort Wayne experienced an email phishing and credential harvesting attack earlier this year.

The attack is believed to have taken place on March 31 and April 1.

The national group investigated and recently notiified the local alliance the attack took place via email accounts. Federal and local law enforcement agencies have been contacted, the release said.

Personal information that may have been collected might include a patient's name, mailing address, email address, phone number, Social Security number and financial account numbers, plus dental treatment and insurance information.

"Presently, there is no evidence of malicious use of any personal information due to this incident," the news release said.

The local alliance did not return a phone call seeking more information Tuesday afternoon.

The dental entities have enhanced their email security and computer networks, the release said. Those impacted by the breach are being offered free two-year memberships to Experian’s IdentityWorks.

IdentityWorks provides fraud alerts, free credit reports, credit monitoring, and identity theft insurance for up to $1 million.

Professional Dental Alliance has provided mailed notices to patients.

"Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, should additional persons be identified as having their information breached, (the Alliance) will promptly notify them," the news release said.

An informational hotline has been set up at 888-397-0067.

