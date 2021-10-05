Teacher sticks to her vision amid chaos

Mary Encabo Bischoff's travels and accomplishments seem linked in time with calamitous world events.

A few days after she came to the United States from the Philippines in 2001, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened.

Then, this year, just as an exchange program she helped establish for students and teachers in Myanmar, formerly Burma, was about to get off the ground, a violent and repressive military coup overthrew that nation's government.

The coup jeopardized potentially millions of dollars in international aid for education reform, as the educational system shut down, she said.

And the COVID-19 pandemic complicated things further.

But Encabo Bischoff, who spoke during Monday's lunchtime meeting of the downtown Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, has not been deterred from her vision.

She wants to shepherd educational and economic progress in southeast Asian nations through exchange opportunities, she told the approximately 40 Rotary members and guests.

Encabo Bischoff, who teaches in the Department of English and Linguistics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, is not from Myanmar but chose to work there out of southeast Asian friendship, she said.

She saw a need for reform in Myanmar and believed the nation was progressing in that direction. PFW Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer traveled to Myanmar in 2019 to cement an exchange agreement between two universities there and PFW.

But the early February coup “reversed much of the nation's progress in the last decade,” she said.

The group working on educational reform stayed together virtually. Encabo Bischoff said she sees the effort remaining fruitful in that it gives those in Myanmar a chance to interact with people and see “a reality different from what they are experiencing now,” she said.

Encabo Bischoff said, she has continued in helping resettled refugees in Fort Wayne learn about the educational system and meet other needs.

She also switched focus and now is working on educational programs for the Philippines.

Her experiences have taught a valuable lesson – “what happens when plans are derailed and you have to start all over again,” she said.

