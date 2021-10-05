Tourism leader planning to retire

Visit Fort Wayne's longtime leader Dan O'Connell will retire next year, the organization's board of directors announced Monday – and he plans to become a tourist and get to know some family-friendly destinations.

“My wife and I plan to stay in the community, but we also plan to do a little traveling with our grandchildren,” O'Connell said Monday afternoon. “We have 14 of them.”

O'Connell, president and chief executive officer of Visit Fort Wayne, has led the local independent nonprofit agency for 33 years, beginning in 1988. He came to Fort Wayne after organizing three new convention and tourist bureaus in Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois.

Visit Fort Wayne grew out of a Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce tourism department. Starting with a three-person staff and a $100,000 budget, the organization became the Fort Wayne/Allen County Visitors Bureau in 1990. Its name was changed to Visit Fort Wayne in 2010.

Visit Fort Wayne now has 12 full-time professional staff and a $2.5 million annual budget and attracts visitors from around the region, the nation and the world.

O'Connell has been especially instrumental in developing the city as a recreational and youth sports tournament destination.

He helped attract notable events including National Collegiate Athletic Association championships and assisted adaptive sports venue Turnstone in hosting the 10-day International Goalball and Judo Paralympic qualifying events in 2018. That event was the largest Paralympic event held in Fort Wayne.

During his tenure, the city also hosted both the Republican and Democratic state conventions and several large recreational conventions, including the International Jugglers Festival, State Wars Roller Hockey and three national rallies of Honda Gold Wing motorcycle enthusiasts.

“I always feel that we've grown the organization into being effective and making the state and the region's potential visitors think about Fort Wayne,” O'Connell said.

“We've become a destination for both residents and families, and that wouldn't have been the case 10 or 20 years ago,” he added. “Changing the public's perception of Fort Wayne, I think, was our assignment and i think we have done that.”

O'Connell said his job was made easier by the work of mayors, arts organizations and sports leaders who shared the vision.

Kelly Updike, board president and president and chief executive officer of the Embassy Theatre, said the community is “grateful for Dan's leadership and vision in growing Visit Fort Wayne into a tourism powerhouse.”

O'Connell will retire Dec. 31, 2022.

The Visit Fort Wayne board has started a nationwide search for O'Connell's replacement with SearchWide Global in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company serves staffing needs of businesses in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association and venue management industries.

