Vaccine clinic to open at Coliseum

The local department of health will reopen a COVID-19 vaccine site this month to assist with Pfizer booster shots, it was announced Monday.

Beginning Oct. 18, Memorial Coliseum will again be the site for anyone still needing first- or second-dose vaccinations for those ages 12 and older, along with booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for eligible individuals. The vaccines are free, as is parking.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will not be administered at the site, and those who received the two-dose Moderna or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shots, a Monday news release said.

The vaccination site will be in the Appleseed Room at the Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“We are happy to again provide vaccinations on a large scale to the whole community,” said a statement from Mindy Waldron, department administrator for the Allen County Department of Health. “Vaccinations are one of the most important tools we have to fight COVID-19, and we are sincerely indebted to the hard-working staff at the Memorial Coliseum and other volunteers who are assisting us with this site.”

The health department reported Monday that another 101 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,735 cases and 770 deaths.

Pfizer booster shots are available to the following people who have had the vaccine at least six months after completing their primary two-dose series: Individuals 65 years and older, residents 18 and older living in long-term care settings and people ages 60 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. The CDC also recommends a booster shot for people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and those ages 18 to 64 at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.