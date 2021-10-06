Fort Wayne/Allen County

Braun staff sets virtual office time

Staff for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., will host virtual mobile office hours Thursday in Allen County.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone wishing to attend is asked to schedule a time in advance by emailing mary_martin@braun.senate.gov and indicating how they think the congressman's office might be of assistance.

The senator will not be available, but his staff will be virtually from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tickets available for 1st Omnibus

Tickets are available for Tom Nichols' Oct. 19 appearance as the first speaker in the Purdue University Fort Wayne 2021-22 Omnibus Speaker Series. His speech is titled “Defending Experts in an Anti-Factual Age.”

To guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance, either online through the university's website at www.pfw.edu or at the Schatzlein Box Office in the Rhinehart Music Center lobby.

The tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is four per person.

All tickets reserved online will automatically be emailed to patrons and can be printed at their convenience. Digital tickets accessible via smartphone are another option to help lines at the box office on the night of the show.

Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office.

BBB postpones event to spring

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana has rescheduled its Build a Better Business Conference from Thursday to next spring, spokeswoman Nichole Thomas said Tuesday. The date and other details are being decided.

The event was scheduled to be at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, but the center has been converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The BBB had planned to announce 2021 winners of the Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics during the conference's luncheon. Instead, the nonprofit expects to make the announcement next week, Thomas said.

Area

Noble Drug Court graduation virtual

The Noble County Drug Court will hold a virtual graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday.

It will be the court's 33rd ceremony since it was founded in December 2006. The program has had 156 graduates, including the four being honored Friday, a news release said. The ceremony marks the completion of the program, which focused on comprehensive substance abuse treatment, community supervision and accountability.

Two males and two females are being recognized Friday, Michelle Fosnaugh, with Noble County probation and community corrections, said via email. Their names are not disclosed to comply with confidentiality laws.

Tax extension deadline Oct. 15

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding an estimated 188,400 Indiana residents who asked for an extension to file their 2020 tax returns that they have until Oct. 15 to file and avoid the late-filing penalty. The IRS said filing electronically can avoid delays and speed the processing of returns.

“Only members of the military and others serving in a combat zone, have more time,” IRS spokesperson Stacy Engle said in a statement. “They normally have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file and pay any taxes due.”

– Journal Gazette