FLATROCK ROAD

Closed between Franke and Minnich roads through Friday.

COOMBS STREET

Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Oct. 15.

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

SWINNEY AVENUE

Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.