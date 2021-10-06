Council advances 4% non-union raises

Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a proposed 4% raise for all non-union city employees.

Garry Morr, Fort Wayne city controller, presented the request on behalf of Mayor Tom Henry's administration during the first of four public meetings to determine next year's budget.

Morr compared the amount with the 5% raise City Council approved in August for Fort Wayne police officers. The officers will receive 5% raises for the next three years as part of an agreement with the Policemen's Benevolent Association, the union that represents Fort Wayne officers.

The city, like many businesses, is struggling to recruit and retain employees in the competitive job market, Morr said.

“We feel like 4% is a better than average cost-of-living increase that we would like to provide for our employees,” Morr added.

A regional survey shows the average cost-of-living raises to be 4.43%. But looking at other cities, Morr said, many are giving employees a 5% or higher raise.

Since 2010, the city has given employees raises averaging 1.92% a year, Morr said. City employees have received 3% raises each of the past three years.

City Council unanimously granted preliminary approval of the 4% raise for all city non-union employees Tuesday with an 8-0 vote. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent. Union employees are not included in the raise because their salaries are determined by union negotiations.

The city's proposed raise is higher than the 3% raise recently discussed for county employees.

What started out as an Allen County Council discussion of a $1,750 raise per employee turned into an approved 3% raise for all county employees during its September budget hearing. County Council is expected to adopt its budget with the 3% raise Oct. 21.

City Council, which rarely changes its preliminary decisions, will discuss and likely vote on the raise at its meeting Tuesday.

Morr shared with City Council that the city is in a much better fiscal situation going into 2022 than he predicted it would be around this time last year.

Almost 70% of the proposed budget will be used on public safety, which includes buying body cameras for all police officers by the end of 2022, hiring 20 more police officers and adding 28 more firefighters.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is expected to get 10.3% of the budget; general government, 10.2%; Public Works, 7.2%; and Community Development, 3.1%.

Looking at the city as a whole, 73% of the budget will be for personnel; 17.9% for services; 5% for infrastructure; 3.7% for supplies; and less than half a percentage point for capital projects.

City Council met for almost three hours Tuesday. Members heard presentations from the city, public safety, Animal Care and Control and Public Works.

More department presentations are expected next week, followed by discussion of cuts Oct. 19 and adoption of the final budget Oct. 26.

dfilchak@jg.net